Photos: Robin Hood, Odysseus, and More at JP Canine Costume Parade

The Odyssey was a huge hit this year on the big screen—and it was a huge hit at the JP Canine Costume Parade—as an Odysseus-themed costume won first place at the 22nd annual show.

This year 120 dogs registered and participated in the parade and/or fashion show, “…which is the biggest parade we’ve ever had!” said the event’s emcee Brad Brown of Blue Frog Bakery. Brown said the inaugural costume show only had five dogs.

The event is organized by JP Business and Professional Association (JP BAPA) and JP Centre South Main Streets.

Enjoy the photos of all the dogs and their humans!



