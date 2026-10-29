$100,000 for Tree Planting and Invasive Species Removal at Jamaica Pond

State politicians worked with neighborhood organizations to secure $100,000 that is bring provided to the city for tree plantings and invasive species removal at Jamaica Pond.

“Everyone in our community knows that Jamaica Pond is one of the best public parks that Boston has to offer. Frederick Law Olmsted envisioned Jamaica Pond as an important part of the Emerald Necklace, and we have a responsibility to preserve it for future generations,” said state Rep. Bill MacGregor.

MacGregor worked with state Sen. Mike Rush in partnership with the Friends of Jamaica Pond, the Campaign for Jamaica Pond and Olmsted Park, and the Jamaica Pond Association.

MacGregor said that the state budget doesn’t specify how the funding will be used, and that will be determined by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department. MacGregor said he recently walked around the pond with various stakeholders and Parks Commissioner Diana Fernandez Bibeau to evaluate where the money could be allocated.