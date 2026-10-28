Trick-or-Treating on Centre Street and Halloween Fiesta

If you’re new to the neighborhood and looking to take the kiddos trick-or-treating, but don’t know where to go — your answer is Centre Street.

From 3:30 to 6:30 pm any Centre Street business with the poster below is handing out tricks and/or treats — or until they run out.

Also, join the Hyde Square Task Force on Halloween from 3 to 4:30 pm for a free afternoon of games, music, crafts, and treats for the whole family in Boston’s Latin Quarter. The Halloween Fiesta will be held at Mozart Park, located at 10 Mozart St. No need to RSVP in advance. In case of rain, check Hyde Square Task Force’s social media for updates.