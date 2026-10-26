JP Canine Costume Parade and Fashion Show on Halloween

This year’s JP Canine Costume Parade lands perfectly on Halloween!

On Saturday, dressed up pups are invited to parade down Centre Street, and then head to the red carpet at the Loring Greenough House for a special dog costume show hosted by Blue Frog Bakery owner Brad Brown.

After walking the red carpet, judges City Councilor Ben Weber and veterinarian Jonathan Levine of JP Animal Clinic will award prizes to first, second, and third places for the best costumes.

If you’re interested in having your dog participate, registration begins at noon on the lawn of First Baptist Church (633 Centre St.). Dogs must be registered in-person and their humans must pay a $10 fee to be eligible for the costume contest. All proceeds go to Shultz’s Guest House Dog Rescue in Dedham.

The parade begins at 1 pm by leaving the First Baptist Church, down Centre Street to the Loring Greenough House.

This event is hosted by Jamaica Plain Centre South Main Streets.