Come Celebrate Former JP Resident and Poet Sylvia Plath on Her Birthday on Oct. 27

Did you know that noted poet Sylvia Plath spent the first four years of her life in Jamaica Plain? It’s true. And on Oct. 27, poets, residents, and poetry fans will come together on Plath’s birthday for a special event.

For decades there wasn’t any public mention of Plath in the neighborhood. But in 2022, Jamaica Plain resident Nidia Hernández visited 24 Prince St. and noticed the absence of any public marker acknowledging Sylvia Plath’s connection to the neighborhood. Prince Street is where she grew up.

Hernández began a push to recognize Plath’s JP connection. The idea was brought to the Jamaica Plain Historical Society, which welcomed the initiative and supported the effort to create a commemorative marker recognizing Plath’s connection to Jamaica Plain. The resulting plaque was placed near a tree close to Plath’s childhood home, which offers a simple way for residents and visitors to encounter this history in the landscape itself.

The event will be hosted by the Loring Greenough House and the New England Poetry Club, and participants will read Plath’s poems, and poets who wish to do so will also have the opportunity to share one of their own poems in tribute to her legacy. The event is at 6:30 pm.