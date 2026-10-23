Library That Wins Spice Race Receives Spice Blending Program

Which Boston Public Library branch is the spiciest? We will find out thanks to the BPL Spice Race.

The Spice Race is a competition among neighborhood branches to collect unopened spice and dried herbs that will be donated to local food pantries across eastern Massachusetts. The neighborhood library with the most donations will win its own spice blending program.

The winning library will be announced after One Boston Day (April 15, 2027).

Both Jamaica Plain libraries—the Jamaica Plain Branch Library (30 South St.) and the Connolly Library (433 Centre St.) are collecting spices now through April 15. The Central Library in Copley Square will collect spices but will not compete in the Spice Race.