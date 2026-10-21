Celebrate Fat Ram’s Pumpkin Tattoo 25th Anniversary

Fat Ram’s Pumpkin Tattoo was the first tattoo studio to open after a 38-year prohibition of tattoos in Boston—and this month they’re celebrating their 25th anniversary.

According to The Crimson , tattooing was banned in Boston in 1962 due to fears of hepatitis outbreaks in the 1960s. Due to an ACLU lawsuit brought on behalf of a tattoo artist, the ban was deemed illegal because it violated free speech rights. Fat Ram testified in front of the state legislature to help get it legalized.

Fat Ram later worked with what is now the Boston Public Health Commission to educate them to develop guidelines to regulate tattooing. Each studio and each tattoo artist is licensed with the city’s Public Health Commission. The requirements include documented experience and proof of apprenticeship, classes in First Aid, CPR, and OSHA bloodborne pathogens.

Pumpkin Tattoo artists specialize in custom designs.

In honor of its 25 years, there will be a celebration at the Midway Cafe on Oct. 25 from 3 to 7 pm.