Happy Market Looking to Open in New Doyle’s Retail Spot

Happy Market is applying for an alcohol license to move into the new Doyle’s development retail location.

Happy Market is going through the public process, which includes appearing at the Jamaica Plain Business and Professional Association on Oct. 21 to talk about its request for the alcohol license.

Lee Goodman of WaterMark Development said Happy Market moving in is contingent on procuring the license for the retail spot at 3474 Washington St.

Considering the permitting requirements and the need to build out the 5,000+ sq. ft. space, Goodman said the best case scenario is that retail location will open about one year from now.