JP’s Jenna Schlags Play ‘Someone Will Remember Us’ Debuts at Footlight Club

As a financial analyst, watercolorist, consultant of nonprofits, actor, and producer, Jamaica Plain’s plays many roles in real life. Schlags is also creating roles for others on stage, and their new play, Someone Will Remember Us, recently premiered at Footlight Club. The show is continuing its run at the Footlight this weekend. Schlags spoke about the process of getting the Footlight to produce the play, acting, the inspiration for the play, and more.

What inspired you to write Someone Will Remember Us?

Schlags: Someone Will Remember Us started as a 10-minute play about a diary passed down through several generations, inspired by my own fascination learning about the experiences of people like me—queer and Jewish—in prior centuries. As I worked on the play over several years, and experienced the loss of my grandfather, it became as much a piece about grief and complicated relationships as it was a piece about memory.

How does this play compare to your previous plays in terms of length and topic?

Schlags: Much of my work explores fairy tales, myth, or inspired by history, often with a queer lens. Someone Will Remember Us is the first play I’ve written that explicitly includes Jewish characters, and that’s something I’d love to keep exploring in further work.

As this is a new play, what are your goals for this play? What’s next after the Footlight Club run?

Schlags: I wanted to write a play that made queer and Jewish audiences feel seen, where those identities were neither a joke nor cause for tragedy, as they so often are in media. After Sunday’s talkback with Elyse Winick, Director of Arts and Culture at The Vilna Shul on Beacon Hill, I heard not only that, but others in the audience who connected strongly with the characters, particularly their struggles around grief. It’s incredibly rewarding to hear that feedback, and after this run I would love to find another theater who wants to produce this show.

I’m so proud of everything the cast and crew has worked on to make this story come alive.

What was the process for getting your play produced by The Footlight Club?

Schlags: I learned about The Footlight Club’s 7A series when I played Fiona Babcock in Out of Sight, Out of Murder. I’d just moved to JP, and I loved being part of the cast and the experience of joining the Footlight community. Knowing there might be a home for developing Someone Will Remember Us was part of the reason I picked the script back up.

Where have your plays been performed?

Schlags: A staged reading of my other full-length play More than Need was produced through a grant from the Gumroad Creator’s Fund, and my short plays have been performed in festivals in both New York and Boston. My 10-minute piece The House, a modern retelling of Hansel and Gretel, has also been adapted as a radio play.

You’re also an artist and a consultant? How do those two fit with playwriting?

Schlags: I’ve always been both an analytical and creative person—a kid who was obsessed with science fair and also always drawing and reading and creating. In my professional life, I’m a financial analyst, a watercolor artist, and I sometimes consult for local nonprofits and small businesses. As a playwright and a producer, that range allows me to dive deep into historical research or scene rewrites, and step back and think critically about production budget and process.

The show is running this Friday and Saturday. There will be a talkback with Schlags and the cast, moderated by producer Brittany Kamson on Oct. 23. Tickets are available on the Footlight’s website