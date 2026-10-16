JP YIMBY Leading Ghost Projects Walk on Oct. 21

In the spirit of the Halloween season, JP YIMBY is presenting a Ghost Projects Walk on Oct. 21.

What’s a Ghost Project Walk you ask? For context, YIMBY stands for Yes In My Backyard—and it generally refers to construction of housing. The term YIMBY was created in response to the term NIMBY (Not In My Backyard), which is a term for people who don’t want construction projects in their neighborhood, but may often support the same project in a different neighborhood.

So the Ghost Projects Walk will “saunter the streets of JP to see what might have been built if the projects hadn’t been killed…”

No RSVP is required. Meet at the Forest Hills MBTA Station north entrance on Oct. 21 at 7:30 pm. The walk will be about 1.5 miles long.