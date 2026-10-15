North American Indian Center Receives $184K Grant to Help American Indian & Alaska Native Households

The North American Indian Center of Boston is receiving a Community Clean Air Grant for $184,536 to install air quality monitors and HEPA air purifiers in 10 American Indian and Alaska Native households.

In total, the Jamaica Plain nonprofit is one of six Boston-based community organizations that are receiving a total of $1,028,871, which will be distributed during the next two years “to reduce air pollution and improve public health, with a focus on Boston’s low income neighborhoods and communities of color,” said a press release.

Installing the monitor and air purifiers will help reduce indoor air pollution, evaluate health impacts, and build a long-term community mitigation plan.