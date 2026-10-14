Part of Green Street May Be Added to National Register of Historic Places

After support from a state board, the National Park Service will decide whether the Green Street East Historic District should be added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The district recognizes a concentrated group of 19th century buildings from Brookside Avenue to Greenley Place within the broader Washington-to-Amory Street corridor, according to the city’s website.

The Massachusetts Historical Commission (MHC) State Review Board voted to forward the National Register nomination at its Sept. 9 meeting. The vote recognizes the distinctive part of Green Street while allowing owners of contributing properties to pursue state and federal rehabilitation tax credits, as the National Register designation is both historical recognition and a practical economic development tool.

The city shared the historic significance of the Green Street East Historic District:

The Green Street East Historic District preserves a smaller-scale chapter of Boston’s growth. Within the broader Washington-to-Amory Street corridor, it recognizes a concentrated group of nineteenth century buildings from Brookside Avenue to Greenley Place. Amid major investment along Washington Street between Egleston Square and Forest Hills, the designation ensures that Green Street’s earlier history and distinctive character are understood as new development takes shape. Laid out in 1836, Green Street linked Washington Street with the Boston and Providence Railroad; Green Street station opened in 1841. Stony Brook, rail service, horse cars, and later electric streetcars encouraged mills, workshops, housing, and neighborhood commerce. The district preserves this evolution through homes, apartment buildings, stables, carriage factories, a carpentry shop, and a rare paint shop, including the Alfred Papineau Livery Stable, Thanisch Carriage Factory, Hotel Morse, and Hotel McKinley. The research also recovers the contributions of workers, immigrants, and entrepreneurs, including people from Germany, Canada, and Ireland who built or financed many of these properties. To its great credit, the community mobilized around this history. The Friends of Historic Green Street, supported by the Legacy Fund, organized the effort and commissioned the research and nomination. The district’s mix of modest houses and specialized industrial buildings makes this evolution especially legible. It connects the neighborhood we see today with earlier generations who lived close to their work, invested in small businesses, and used new transportation links to participate in Boston’s expanding economy. National Register recognition gives that layered history greater visibility and affirms Green Street’s distinctive place value.

The Jamaica Plain Historical Society celebrated the vote and also shared a video presentation about The Industrial History of Green Street from 2022 by Michael Reiskind, Vice President of the Jamaica Plain Historical Society.