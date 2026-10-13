43rd Annual Lantern Parade Going Around Jamaica Pond on Oct. 17

Thousands of people will gather on Oct. 17 to participate in the annual Jamaica Pond Lantern Parade.

The beloved JP event, organized by Spontaneous Celebrations, began in 1984 when people gathered with candle-lit lanterns and made their way around Jamaica Pond. In the past there has been music, food, performances, hands-on activities for kids, and more.

People gather at sunset at Jamaica Pond, with many children (and adults) in Halloween costumes, and light up the pond with lanterns they make at workshops at Spontaneous Celebrations, libraries, and at home. Lanterns are hung by the boathouse for everyone to see.

This year the parade is scheduled for one night only, as it’s been two in years past. The rain date is the following night.