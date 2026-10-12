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Final Jamaica Pond Boathouse Design Recs Being Presented at Oct. 15 Meeting

By David Ertischek on October 12, 2026

The design team will present their final recommendations for a future Jamaica Pond Boathouse and Bandstand will be presented by a design team at a virtual public meeting on Oct. 15.

The boathouse and bandstand buildings were built in 1912, and while access improvements were recently completed in the plaza surrounding the two structures—additional accessibility and code related assessments of the area and buildings are needed.

This is the third public meeting. Click here to register and attend the meeting via Zoom.

 

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