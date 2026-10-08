Nonprofit Created by JP Parents Brings Nature Days to Boston Public School Students

A new nonprofit created by Jamaica Plain parents is providing nature-based education during the school day for young Boston Public School students.

Think Outside was created by Marie O’Reilly and Ben Strauss in 2025, and Think Outside began offering programming last spring. Both O’Reilly and Strauss have children in BPS, so it’s not just business, it’s personal. O’Reilly and Strauss answered questions about Think Outside and why they created it.

Why did you want to create Think Outside?

O’Reilly: We started Think Outside with the belief that all children should have ample opportunity to learn playfully in nature. Our conviction stems in part from observing our own children, respectively, each of whom attended nature-based preschool and experienced its creative and curiosity-filled approach to learning.

But we also saw how challenging it is for most families to access this experience. Time in nature

disproportionately benefits those from disadvantaged backgrounds, yet these are precisely the

students who are least likely to access green space. We wanted to provide more children with this

life-giving learning experience by bringing it to public schools.

Strauss: Like many parents, we are also deeply concerned that children today spend less time outdoors and more time on screens than ever before. The impact on mental health, physical wellbeing, and social connection is stark. We’re trying to support an alternative path. Our complementary skillsets gave us hope that we could build an organization that creates lasting

impact for students in Boston communities and potentially beyond. Marie’s professional background includes teaching and overseeing nature-based preschool programs, while mine is in management consulting for nonprofits.

What is Think Outside?

O’Reilly: Think Outside is a nonprofit organization based in Boston. We envision a future where nature is woven into childhood to spark learning, joy, and connection—to one another and the natural world.

We’re on a mission to expand access to frequent and high-quality nature experiences, by providing

nature-based education during the school day for young public-school students.

Think Outside partnered with the Curley K-8 School this spring to lead Nature Days. What do Nature Days entail for students? Where do they go and what do they do?

Strauss: Yes! In spring 2026, Think Outside brought 96 Curley pre-K students, their teachers, and family volunteers on weekly nature excursions, hiking straight from their classrooms during the school day to explore local green spaces in the Emerald Necklace near Ward’s Pond. In a typical school year, each participating classroom attends ten Nature Day sessions per season—fall and spring. Sessions span 2.5 hours, and Think Outside provides students and adults with appropriate gear so that Nature Days can take place rain or shine. We emphasize extensive nature exposure, which research shows improves focus, academic performance, physical and emotional well-being, and much more.

O’Reilly: On a typical Nature Day, students might investigate patterns in nature, sing songs about the changing seasons, collaborate to build forts or dams, use paint to make leaf prints, or reference nature ID books to identify squirrel or duck tracks.

We focus on inquiry-based learning, hands-on play, and supported risk-taking to build resilience,

deepen connections, and explore nature dynamically. We also link our learning to the Boston Public School curriculum, to bring concepts from the classroom to life.

Who leads student outings? Do you plan out Nature Days, or do they depend on what you

come across while you’re outside? Or is there some planning mixed with some spur-of-the-

moment decisions?

O’Reilly: Nature Guides from Think Outside facilitate each session in collaboration with students’

classroom teachers. Each Nature Day follows a similar rhythm: after putting on weather-appropriate gear, the group embarks on a “wonder walk” to a local green space, greets our “Grandmother Tree” with song, and then engages in experiential, playful learning in nature. Once the session nears its end, the group gathers to share moments of gratitude before hiking back to the school.

For each session, we prepare activities and bring accompanying materials such as books, science

tools, and art supplies. We base these on what’s happening in the natural environment, what children have expressed interest in, and what the class is learning in the BPS curriculum at that time.

And yet we are always ready to seize the moment and let nature guide us! For example, as spring

unfolded with our Curley students in Jamaica Plain, two swans arrived at Ward’s Pond. By observing these majestic creatures every week, the students learned how the swans dabble for food, build their large nest at the pond’s edge, and then care for their eggs. After seeing that cygnets had hatched, our young explorers acquired a meaningful understanding of the life cycle and the passage of time.

And Think Outside is partnering with other BPS schools this fall?

Strauss: Yes, we’ve been growing Nature Days in a couple ways this fall. We’ve expanded to a second school, launching weekly Nature Days with pre-K students at the Bates Elementary in Roslindale.

We’ve also grown our existing work at the Curley, starting a pilot program for the school’s Kindergarten classes (K2) while continuing to serve all Curley pre-K students. All together, we’re plan to serve more than 200 public school students this coming school year. We’re also in talks with additional school communities regarding future partnerships.

What have been some of your favorite memories of this year’s Think Outside events?

Strauss: This might sound strange, but I’m most proud of our encounter with a dead muskrat while hiking with students during a Nature Day. Marie gathered the students and facilitated an impromptu learning opportunity that enabled cognitive, emotional, and social growth. As young scientists, the students collected information to help identify the animal and what may have happened to it. Then, they were given the opportunity to articulate their feelings, including sadness. After this, the group sang together, expressing gratitude for the animal’s life and reflecting on how it might nourish new life as it decomposes. Finally, we said goodbye to the muskrat and continued on our way.

O’Reilly: We held a spring celebration and fundraiser with families in May. It was heartening to hear how much parents and caregivers appreciate the program and how significant it has been for their whole families. For example, many shared with us that they return to our “adventure spot” on the weekends. This is a big part of our vision—to braid together nature, childhood, and community.

How do you envision the future of Think Outside?

Strauss: First and foremost, we aim to benefit more students in Boston and beyond by furthering the reach of our nature education programs through additional school partnerships. Second, we are hopeful that we can play a role in supporting and advising school administrators and teachers who are interested in weaving nature-based learning opportunities more holistically into their students’ classroom experiences. And third, we humbly aim to help bring about a broader cultural shift—led by parents, educators, and community leaders around the country—towards a reimagined childhood where children spend more time outdoors and immersed in nature, playing with one another and with increasing independence as they grow.