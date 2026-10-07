JP Nonprofit YES Receives $175,000 from Dick’s Sporting Goods

Jamaica Plain nonprofit Youth Enrichment Services (YES) recently received a three-year, $175,000 grant from Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation.

The grant is specifically given to support communities where access to organized sports, outdoor recreation, and green space remains extremely limited or nonexistent. YES provides opportunities to Boston youth to provide year-round youth programming for skiing, track and field, bicycling, and more.

The grant will help support the organization’s new, state-of-the-art headquarters that opened in Jamaica Plain in September. Funding will allow YES to fully equip the new facility to provide year-round sports programming and expand capacity to an additional 700 youth annually in JP, Dorchester, Roxbury, and Mattapan.

The grant will allow YES to hire more people to be youth program coordinators, youth engagement specialists, and a volunteer coordinator. The grant will also be used to purchase skis, snowboards, boots, helmets, bikes, paddles, life vests, climbing harnesses, running shoes, and more. The organization will also be able to expand its bus and van abilities.