City Curbside Food Waste Collection Program Shifting to Every Other Week Schedule

The city’s curbside food waste collection program is shifting to collecting every other week instead of every week.

The program was so popular that there is a waiting list, and switching to every other week will enable more households to get off the waitlist and participate in the program, said a city spokesperson.

The bi-weekly schedule also means fewer collection trucks on the road, which will reduce traffic and emissions to make the program more environmentally sustainable. Moving to an every other week schedule will save the city approximately $700,000 annually.

There is no plan to switch back to a weekly collection schedule, said the spokesperson. The city will monitor the program and evaluate how collecting less frequently works for residents and city operations.

Residents wanting/needing to drop off food waste more often can drop off food waste at Project Oscar bins, which are drop-off locations across the city, including two locations in Jamaica Plain: Curtis Hall’s parking lot and the municipal parking lot at 490 Centre St.

Residents wanting/needing weekly collection can also sign up for that option directly with Garbage to Garden for a monthly fee of $5.50.