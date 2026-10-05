Petition Implores Boston School Committee to Set Student Screen Time Policy

Parents frustrated with the amount of screen time their students get at Boston Public Schools are petitioning the School Committee to create an official screen time policy.

The Los Angeles Unified School District and New York City Public Schools recently created screen time policies for every grade level. Boston parents would like a similar policy to be enacted here. The policy would include removing digital devices from early education classrooms through 2nd grade, block non-traditional platforms like YouTube and other social media apps, prohibit screen time being used as a reward, and more.

The school committee has the authority to set a policy, and doesn’t need approval by the state or federal government.

The petition is organized by the Schools Beyond Screen, a group of local parents. They are hosting a virtual public meeting to discuss the future of screens and technology such as AI being used in schools. That meeting will be available by clicking here on Oct. 8 from 6:30 pm to 8 pm.

The petitioners are asking for a comprehensive screen time policy focused on 10 points:

1. Eliminate devices for the youngest students. Remove digital devices from early education through 2nd grade classrooms. Children at this stage of development need hands-on, in-person learning experiences above all else. 2. Reduce 1:1 device programs in elementary schools. Transition to shared laptop carts and computer labs for grades 3-8. Permanent 1:1 device assignment for young children is not supported by research and contributes to excessive cumulative screen exposure. 3. Set specific, enforceable screen time limits by grade level. Establish clear daily and weekly maximums for student screen use on district devices, with less screen time for younger students. Screen time should be prioritized only when it provides educational value that cannot be replicated offline. 4. Block non-educational platforms on district devices. Prohibit student access to YouTube, social media, and non-instructional gaming platforms like Roblox during the school day. Teachers may retain the ability to use appropriate video content for instruction, but unsupervised student access has no place in the classroom. Additionally, all apps used for instruction or on school issued devices must be ad-free. 5. Disable student access to any generative AI tools, apps, websites, and software on all school-issued devices until this technology has been proven safe, legal, and effective, and until age-appropriate guidelines are established. 6. Ban screens during unstructured time. Prohibit devices or videos during passing periods, lunch, recess and after school programming for elementary and middle school students. These moments of unstructured time are critical for social development and should not be dominated by screens. 7. Prohibit screen time from being used as a reward, incentive, or behavioral reinforcement. 8. Provide parents with transparency and meaningful opt-out rights. Create a mechanism for families to request information about their children’s screen activity on district devices. Allow families to opt out of specific EdTech programs and ensure alternative learning methods are always available. 9. Encourage paper, physical textbooks, and off-screen homework. Research consistently shows better comprehension and retention with print materials. We should actively encourage analog alternatives, especially for homework at the elementary and middle school level. 10. Evaluate all EdTech contracts for educational value and student data privacy. Require independent review of EdTech products as well as explicit parental consent for each app that collects data, per FTC guidelines on COPPA. Do not rely solely on vendor-supplied research. Ensure student data is protected and that contracts include accountability mechanisms. All EdTech products should meet independent standards for efficacy, and prove that any benefits outweigh potential risks.