Pulitzer Prize Winner Jayne Anne Phillips Discussing New Book at JP Library on Oct. 8

Jamaica Plain resident and Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Jayne Anne Phillips will be discussing her newest book, Small Town Girls, at the Jamaica Plain Branch Library on Oct. 8.

Small Town Girls is Phillips’ ninth book and first nonfiction title, and is a “writer’s memoir” in essays. Phillips grew up in the small town of Buckhannon, West Virginia, and in the essays “…Phillips brings us into her childhood and family, most movingly her mother. From the local beauty salon to the legendary Hatfield–McCoy feud, from Jean Shrimpton and Barbara Stanwyck to Stephen Crane and Breece D’J Pancake, Phillips ponders her relationship with inspiration, spirituality, culture, and the troubled annals of the last American centuries.”

The discussion will be on Oct. 8 from 6 to 7:30 pm and is part of the Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch Library Author Talk Series. This is a free event.