Woman Dead After Car Crashes Into Bench at Faulkner Hospital

A woman who was sitting on a bench was killed when a vehicle crashed into a Faulkner Hospital building on Thursday morning.

Video from the scene showed a black SUV had hit the Belkin House after 10 am, according to WCVB. Two people in the vehicle were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Belkin House was also evacuated after the vehicle hit a gas line outside of the hospital. National Grid crews came to the scene. The Belkin House was going to remain closed on Friday.

“We are very sure, given what we know at this point, that it was not deliberate, that there is no nexus to terrorism, that this was, in fact, a very tragic situation, a very unfortunate situation that happened here,” said Boston Police Superintendent Paul McLaughlin reported WHDH.