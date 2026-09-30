Celebrate 15 Years of Margarita Muñiz Academy on Oct. 7: New England’s First Dual-Language Public School

The Margarita Muñiz Academy started in 2012 with a ninth grade class to become Boston’s first public dual-language high school.

Grades were added and it was a high school serving ninth to 12th grade until 2024 when it added 7th and 8th grad classes. The school now has more than 470 students.

From its building on Child Street, Muñiz Academy “implements a college preparatory, culturally relevant two-way bilingual curriculum that provides students with the 21st century skills necessary for success in higher education and beyond.”

Through the years the school added volleyball teams, a debate team, partnered with nonprofits like 828 which opened a writers room at the Academy. Music is an integral part of the Academy as it has four bands: Symphonic Band, Concert Band, Phoenix Band, and Wind Symphony.

The school is unique as it offers programming like a digital music program and more.

The Margarita Muñiz Academy 15th anniversary celebration will be Wed., Oct. 7 from 5 to 7 pm at the school (20 Child St.). Admission is free, and every guest receives a raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes including a digital camera, a vanity desk with mirror and lights, and a gaming chair.

You can also help the Margarita Muñiz Academy by donating by clicking here.