Celebrate Footlight Club’s 150th Anniversary with Cocktail Gala on Oct. 3

America’s oldest community theater company—The Footlight Club—is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a special cocktail gala fundraiser on Oct. 3.

Gala goers are encouraged to don creative cocktail attire for an elegant evening that will feature a catered menu, an open bar, and a silent auction on unique items and experiences.

Possibly most entertainingly intriguing is that cast members from past productions will return to The Footlight Club’s home at Eliot Hall to provide live entertainment.

The gala will be on Sat., Oct 3 from 7 to 10 pm at Eliot Hall. Tickets can be purchased here