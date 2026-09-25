Stupid Weather: Jamaica Plain Open Studios Cancelled Due to Storm & Won’t Be Rescheduled

Jamaica Plain Open Studios has been cancelled due to the impending nor’easter that’s going to hit Boston this weekend—and unfortunately JP Open Studios will not be rescheduled this year.

“Unfortunately, we have come to the difficult decision that JPOS 2026 will be cancelled on both Saturday and Sunday, to ensure everyone’s safety in unprecedented conditions,” said Susan Duprey, Executive Director & the Jamaica Plain Arts Council Board. “We understand this decision is disappointing, not only for our artists but also for the wider JP community. Sadly, a JPOS rain date is not feasible given the complexity of the event and group site venue schedules.”

The Arts Council encouraged supporting artists by following and sharing Open Studios’ posts on social media, perusing this year’s digital map (which links to 2026 Artist Profiles), and visiting artists’ websites and social media to support them directly.