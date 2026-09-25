MBTA’s Camera Enforcement Program Will Fine Drivers Parked and Idling in Bus Lanes

As part of its new automated camera enforcement program starting on October 1, the MBTA will only provide notices to motor vehicles parked in bus stops or standing in bus lanes—but starting January 1, violators may get fined.

“When bus stops are blocked, people with disabilities, people with strollers, and anyone who has mobility challenges loses the option for level boarding,” said Interim Transportation Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phil Eng. “When bus lanes and stops are blocked, thousands of riders are impacted and lose time out of their schedules every day. This program is about keeping buses moving, but also about keeping people safe and giving everyone valuable time back in their day.”

The program was authorized by a January 2025 change in state law.

Violations will be automatically captured by cameras installed on MBTA buses, and a team of “human evidence reviewers” will look at all incidents to confirm if there was a violation. Fines will be sent to vehicle owners of both private and commercial vehicles and will range from $25 to $125.

Using the RMV database, warnings or tickets will be mailed to the address where the vehicle is registered. Vehicles registered in Massachusetts will be mailed a warning or ticket within 14 business days of the violation, said the MBTA, and vehicles registered in another state or country will be mailed a warning or ticket within 21 business days.

A first-time bus lane violation will receive a warning unless the violation created a public safety risk. Tickets can be appealed by the registered vehicle owner within 60 days of the violation being issued.

Cameras monitoring vehicles has become a very hot topic in the country, which the MBTA is aware of and addressed. The MBTA stressed that the automated camera system will not be used to track vehicles, nor can the data collected be used or shared for any purpose other than to enforce a bus lane or bus stop violation as stated by the MBTA’s Privacy Policy.

There are some exceptions, as drivers can still be in bus lanes if they’re in it to turn and the driver legally entered the lane to make a turn. Drivers can also temporarily be in bus lanes to make way for emergency vehicles.

Visit MBTA.com/BusOnly for more information.