Sam Adams Brewery Workers Vote to Unionize

The front of house workers at the Samuel Adams Boston Brewery voted to unionize on Sept. 22.

UFCW Local 328 shared the news on Instagram, which also shared photos of employees sharing signs of why they want to unionize.

The National Labor Relations Board must officially certify the election results, and then employers have a brief window of about seven days to file legal challenges or objections to the election. Once certified, the union becomes the legally recognized exclusive bargaining representative for the workers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFCW Local 328 (@ufcw328)