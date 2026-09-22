Jamaica Plain Open Studios on Sept. 26-27

This year’s Jamaica Plain Open Studios will showcase more than 200 artists at more than 60 sites.

JPOS will feature works using paint, ceramics, prints, sculpture, and photographs, textile and paper artists, clothing designers, woodcarvers, ironworkers, jewelers, and more. Visitors will be able to visit group sites including the Curtis Hall Community Center, the Loring Greenough House, The Eliot School of Fine and Applied Arts, Stonybrook Metal Arts and Sculpture School, as well as the First Church in Jamaica Plain and the First Baptist Church.

Also, local artists will open their studio spaces to the public. Studio spaces often offer a more personal experience in which artists often welcome people into their homes or property, offer snacks, have art games for kids to play, and more.

This year the Brewery Complex will once again host artists, with more than 15 artists displaying their work. JP Clay’s owner Gena Mavuli will host the new group site. “Spaces like this get activated organically when there are already people involved in the arts. It promises to be lots of fun!” said Mavuli.

Open Studios runs from from 11 am to 6 pm on both days. Maps are available online or at JP Licks (659 Centre St.).