White Stadium Transportation Plan Being Discussed for Jamaica Plain on Sept. 24

You can let the city and Boston Legacy, our women’s professional league soccer team, know about what you think about the ground transportation plan for White Stadium in a public meeting on Sept. 24.

At the meeting, proposed neighborhood and Franklin Park parking protections on game days will be discussed. A review of the process for how each neighborhood can decide whether it wants parking protections, and if so, how those protections will work, will be discussed as well.

This meeting is only in-person (no Zoom), and will be held at English High School on Sept. 24 from 6 to 7:30 pm.