Police Want Help IDing Person in Relation to Stabbing on Burnett Street

Boston Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person in regards to a stabbing that occurred on Burnett Street in Jamaica Plain.

Police released several photos of the person.

Around 6:56 am on Sept. 13, police responded to a call for a person stabbed in the area of 8 Burnett St., according to Boston Police. Upon arrival, police saw a person being transported to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening stab wound. Officers spoke to witnesses on scene who stated they heard the victim calling for help because he had been stabbed. Officers looked for the suspect in the area, but could not find them.

Detectives are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident, and anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District E-13 Detectives at 617-343-5628.