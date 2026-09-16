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Mexican and African Cuisines Food Trucks Available Outside Green Street T Station Thru October

By David Ertischek on September 16, 2026

Through October, food trucks will be serving up food outside of the Green Street MBTA station.

As part of the city’s food truck program, the trucks were assigned the location starting about two weeks ago.

The Tacoswey food truck serves up Mexican style tacos, a burrito, a torta, quesadillas, and more. They expect to be at the location Tuesday through Saturday from 3 to 10 pm.

African cuisine food truck Suya Joint will also be outside of the station on some days, and an employee said they’ve been doing pretty well with the dinner crowd coming out of the T after the work day.

The food trucks were assigned the location through the city of Boston’s food truck program.

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