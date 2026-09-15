Win Lots of JP Biz Gift Cards at Drawdown Brewing Bingo Night

Drawdown Brewing hosts a bingo night every month and Sept. 17th’s bingo night is a special Best of JP event—as you can win gift cards from 18 different Jamaica Plain businesses.

Prizes are being given away to businesses including The Footlight Club, Making Fetch Happen, Pika Pollo JP, The Vu, Casa Verde, Third Cliff, Brassica Kitchen, Papercuts, On Centre, Real Deal, JP Licks, City Feed, and more.

Pika Pollo JP will also be serving up fried chicken rom 5 pm to close.

Bingo night will be from 6:30-8:30 pm and there’s a $10 buy-in.