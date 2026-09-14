The Stitching of Early Baseball Began in Jamaica Plain

Did you know that the design of the baseball was developed on Green Street? It’s true.
As part of celebrating America’s 250th anniversary, the city created a Boston 250 interactive map, which includes that a Jamaica Plain man was responsible for the design of the first widely produced baseball used when the National League began back in 1876. In 1874, Louis Mahn began producing baseballs from a small workshop at 39 Green St.
If you walk by 33-35 Green St. you can see a plaque commemorating Mahn’s feat as part of the Boston 250.
In the years after the Civil War, baseball was growing fast. But the game still lacked standard equipment. Baseballs varied widely in size, weight, and construction, which meant play changed from one field to another. The sport needed consistency, and part of the answer came from an unlikely place: a small workshop on Green Street in Jamaica Plain.
Around 1874, Louis Mahn, an immigrant artisan likely of German origin, began producing baseballs in a small workshop at 39 Green Street. Part of Boston’s rich tradition of skilled immigrant labor, Mahn brought precision and care to his craft, developing improved methods of tightly winding the core and stitching the leather cover. The result was a more durable, more consistent ball at a moment when the sport urgently needed reliability.
In 1876, the same year the National League was established, Mahn patented his design. Sporting goods entrepreneur Albert G. Spalding recognized its potential, purchased the patent, and incorporated it into the production practices of the Spalding Company. Through large-scale manufacturing and national distribution, Spalding helped standardize baseball equipment across the United States.
From this modest Jamaica Plain workshop, Mahn’s innovations helped transform baseball from a loosely organized pastime into a modern, professional sport with consistent rules and play.