The Stitching of Early Baseball Began in Jamaica Plain

Did you know that the design of the baseball was developed on Green Street? It’s true.

As part of celebrating America’s 250th anniversary, the city created a Boston 250 interactive map, which includes that a Jamaica Plain man was responsible for the design of the first widely produced baseball used when the National League began back in 1876. In 1874, Louis Mahn began producing baseballs from a small workshop at 39 Green St.

If you walk by 33-35 Green St. you can see a plaque commemorating Mahn’s feat as part of the Boston 250.