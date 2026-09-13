Two New Bizs: Barber Shop and Vape Shop Open in Long Vacant Centre Street Building

The brick building at 632-638 Centre St. finally has ground floor tenants for the first time in its existence.

The Edwin Barber Studio opened at 636 Centre St. in the last two weeks, according to its Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EDWIN BARBER STUDIO JP (@edwinbarberstudiojp)

Right next door at 638 Centre St. is JP Vape & Smoke, which shares some of its products on its Instagram page.

The businesses have been a long time coming as the building has been vacant for many years. It took numerous years to build it with numerous starts and stops. In 2024 the city placed a stop work order on construction due to the developer not following the original building permit because it increased the amount of apartments to 12 and eliminated first floor retail space. But as one can see now—they kept the retail spaces.