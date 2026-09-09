Teddy Bear Clinic Returns to MSPCA-Angell After Nine-Year Hiatus

The last time the MSPCA-Angell held a Teddy Bear Clinic was in 2017—so there are probably a lot of injured stuffies who’ve needed “surgery” since that time.

And come Saturday, Sept. 12, injured stuffies will have the opportunity to get the help they need from MSPCA staff. Dr. Kiko Bracker, Director of Emergency and Critical Care will be onsite.

While the event is free to attend, families are being asked to sign up at mspca.org/teddyclinic so they can arrive during one of three hour blocks and arrivals are spread out.

The event will be from 9 am to noon at the MSPCA-Angell by the circular stone benches near the horse statue.