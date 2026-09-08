Bikes Not Bombs Needs Volunteers to Help Ship Bikes to El Salvador

Local nonprofit Bikes Not Bombs has put out a call because they are urgently in need of more volunteer to help with a critical shipment to El Salvador.

Volunteers are particularly needed starting Sept. 10 through Sept. 12, and most needed on Friday and Saturday afternoons. There are morning and afternoon shifts, or you can volunteer for the whole day.

Volunteers will work with staff to organize and pack hundreds of bikes to be shipped to its partner, Cesta, in El Salvador. Volunteers will help with loading bikes, prepping them for shipping, scanning barcodes, and more.

Click here for more info and to volunteer.