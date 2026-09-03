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Police Seize Mopeds, Scooters, and Motorcycles by Bickford Street

By David Ertischek on September 3, 2026

Boston Police seized 10 mopeds, scooters, and motorcycles, as well as one illegitimate Massachusetts license plate around 8 am on Thursday morning.

District E-13 officers were assisted by the Auto Theft Unit, Boston Housing Authority Police, and the Boston Transportation Department on Sept. 3 to conduct a traffic enforcement initiative in the area of Bickford Street and Horan Way, according to Boston Police.

Police said they continue to address “felonious incidents” involving operators of mopeds and motorcycles.

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