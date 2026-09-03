Police Seize Mopeds, Scooters, and Motorcycles by Bickford Street

Boston Police seized 10 mopeds, scooters, and motorcycles, as well as one illegitimate Massachusetts license plate around 8 am on Thursday morning.

District E-13 officers were assisted by the Auto Theft Unit, Boston Housing Authority Police, and the Boston Transportation Department on Sept. 3 to conduct a traffic enforcement initiative in the area of Bickford Street and Horan Way, according to Boston Police.

Police said they continue to address “felonious incidents” involving operators of mopeds and motorcycles.