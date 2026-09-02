Congress: Lynch Defeats Roath; State Senate: Yu Defeats Rush

US Congressman Stephen Lynch defeated Jamaica Plain’s Patrick Roath for the 8th Congressional district.

The Associated Press declared that Lynch won around 11:40 pm. With 94% of the vote counted at 2:49 am, Lynch had 55.2% (53,545) and Roath had 44.8% (43,382).

Yu won by 546 votes, according to the AP (via Boston Globe). Yu received 15,404 to win the Democratic Party primary for the Norfolk & Suffolk State Senate seat. Rush received 14,858 votes.

Yu won because she won Boston. Yu received 8,996 votes from 39 Boston precincts and Rush received 6,714 in Boston. Rush won Dedham, Norwood, Walpole, and Westwood.