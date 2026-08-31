Fund Created for Funeral of Man Who Died Trying to Save His Girlfriend’s Life on Forest Hills Tracks

A GoFundMe fundraiser was created to pay for the funeral of a 19-year-old man who died on the Forest Hills MBTA tracks after trying to save his girlfriend’s life.

Frankey Wright Jr’s father told Boston 25 that his son was headed with his girlfriend to the Caribbean Festival on Aug. 29.

MBTA Transit Police said the woman lost her balance on the platform Saturday afternoon, and fell onto the subway tracks. Wright Jr tried to help her, but fell onto the electrified third rail. He was pronounced dead at the scene and she was transported to the hospital for treatment and was in critical condition on Aug. 31, reported Daily Voice.

More than $10,000 has been raised for the man’s funeral.