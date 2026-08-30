Congressional and State Senate Races, and More on Sept. 1 Ballot

Two longtime conservative Democratic Party incumbents have serious candidates running against them for Congress and state Senate.

Congressman Stephen Lynch, a 13-time incumbent, is facing Jamaica Plain’s Patrick Roath in the 8th Congressional District.

Roath says the district needs new leadership to fight the current federal administration, and he wants to focus on issues including affordable housing and immigration. Lynch points to his years of experience such as cosponsoring more than 4,000-plus pieces of legislation as a reason to vote for him. But cosponsoring doesn’t mean he’s the leader of the legislation, just that he added his name to show support of it. He also says he’ll concentrate on AI, supporting veterans and seniors, and affordable housing.

If elections were determined by donations, Roath would win, as he’s raised $1.2 million to Lynch’s $910,000, for this election cycle according to the Federal Election Commission.

Watch them discuss issues at a recent candidate forum.

Jamaica Plain is part of two Congressional Districts, and in the 7th Congressional District Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is unopposed in the Democratic Party primary.

Another highly contested race is for the Norfolk and Suffolk County State Senate Seat. Incumbent Mike Rush is trying to hold off challenger Persis Yu in the Democratic Party primary. A small part of Jamaica Plain is represented by the seat.

Rush avoided showing up to any candidate forum this election cycle. He did agree to show up to a forum held by the Dedham and Westwood Democratic Committees, which he helped selected Aug. 27. But then he canceled last minute because as UniversalHub.com reported, “…he had a more important event to attend: To give a novelty check representing $50,000 in state funding to North Walpole Fish and Game for programs for veterans and children with special needs.”

Jamaica Plain’s other senate district race is not a race at all, as 2nd Suffolk District State Senator Liz Miranda doesn’t have an opponent.

Another election with a primary showdown is the 15th Suffolk House District race in which incumbent Rep. Sam Montaño faces Democrat Steven Berry.