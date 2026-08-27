JP Neighborhood Council Outreach Committee Needs New Members

The Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Council (JPNC) is re-establishing its outreach committee, and needs new committee members.

The JPNC wants 10 community members who want to help strengthen neighborhood outreach, engagement, and participation.

What Does the Outreach Committee Do?

Increase awareness of the JPNC and its work

Recruit and engage residents throughout Jamaica Plain

Promote JPNC meetings, events, and initiatives

Strengthen communication between the Council and the community

Help ensure that community voices are welcomed, heard, and represented

Any adult from Jamaica Plain can be on the committee, including renters, homeowners, business owners, students, young professionals, seniors, parents, caregivers, and residents from all backgrounds and cultures.

No previous experience is require, or previous involvement with the JPNC — only an interest in helping the community.

The Outreach Committee will include 10 community members, and up to five JPNC Council members.

If you’re interested in joining please email info@jpnc.org to express your interest or learn more.