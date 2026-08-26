Jamaica Plain Residents Win Golden Trowels in Mayor’s Garden Contest

Three Jamaica Plain residents won the coveted Golden Trowel after winning first place in their respective categories in the city’s annual Mayor’s Garden Contest.

Shoma Haque (see garden below) placed first in the Large Yard Garden category:

Richard Macmillan and Alex McCray (see their garden below took home first place in the Age Strong category:

Other JP contestants to finish in the top 3 of their categories included Daniel Satinsky taking third place in the Age Strong category. And Annie McHugh came in second in the Medium Yard Garden category.

While first place winners win golden trowels, second and third place winners were awarded certificates. Gardeners who have won three or more times in the last 10 years were automatically entered into the Hall of Fame. Hall-of-Famers are no longer eligible to enter as contestants, but are invited to return as judges.