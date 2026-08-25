Video: Rep. Lynch and Jamaica Plain’s Roath Spar at Candidate Forum

Longtime Congressman Stephen Lynch and challenger Patrick Roath finally got to sit down and discuss issues facing the country at a candidate forum earlier this month.

Lynch, a 13-time Democratic Party incumbent represents the state’s 8th Congressional district, had not appeared at any candidate forum with Roach prior to the League of Women Voters Candidate Forum in Weymouth earlier this month.

The forum wasn’t a debate, as the rules were for candidates to only answer the questions asked to them.

The two discussed standing up to the federal administration, housing, universal healthcare, childcare, ICE, and more.