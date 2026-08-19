Massachusetts Supreme Court Rules White Stadium Project Can Proceed

The Massachusetts Supreme Court released its decision regarding a lawsuit about the redevelopment of White Stadium — ruing in favor of the city, and pro women’s soccer team — clearing the way for the project to proceed.

The Court’s decision on Wednesday affirms the lower court’s decision regarding the lawsuit by the Emerald Necklace Conservancy and citizens. The plaintiffs argued that the project required an Article 97 legislative approval, which is a provision of the Massachusetts Constitution that protects public parks, recreation areas and other protected open spaces from being sold, disposed of, or converted to other uses.

“We’re disappointed by this outcome, which means that a new professional for-profit sports stadium and entertainment complex in Franklin Park will not be subject to the high level of scrutiny, formal review of alternatives, and required approvals that our state’s constitutional public recreation land protection laws require,” said Emerald Necklace Conservancy President Karen Mauney-Brodek.

Mayor Michelle Wu said the state’s highest court unanimous decision “…confirms that Boston’s student-athletes, park lovers, and community will fully benefit from this landmark investment in our future, without further delay.”

The cost of the renovations have skyrocketed to $325 million with the city ‘paying $135 million. The Boston Legacy team will pay the rest.

Wu said the renovations to the Franklin Park stadium will deliver a state-of-the-art facility for the Boston Legacy Football Club, which has partnered with the city on the project. She said the facility will be available every season, and open every day of the year.

While the cost has gone up, the city has continued to focus on what it believes are the positive benefits of the stadium being renovated. Those benefits include the creation of a citywide BPS athletics fund, backed by commitments negotiated with Boston Legacy FC, to support student athletes, coaches, and teams across the city. The city estimates it will be $8 million during the next 15 years, to support new team uniforms and equipment, transportation and travel, special training, and other resources for BPS athletics across the city.

White Stadium will open for BPS games and practices daily, including after school and on weekends, and throughout the summer, hosting soccer, cross-country, track, cheer, and football, as well as strength training and other athletic programs. With a new regulation track, White Stadium will also be able to host state tournaments.

Prior to being remade, White Stadium had no indoor training spaces, no running water, no heat, and no field drainage, and was used regularly by just two high schools during the fall season, and for city cross country and track meets.