JP Porchfest is August 22

The annual JP Porchfest is set to take place on Aug. 22.
JP Porchfest is a neighborhood festival featuring music, storytelling, dance, and more — all happening on people’s porches, driveways, green spaces, and community locations.
The festival is from noon to 6 pm, and the rain date is Aug. 23.
The main and curated stages are:
-
Porchfest Central, Sam Adams Beer Garden, 30 Germania St.
-
JP Boathouse, 507 Jamaicaway
-
Ula Cafe, 284 Amory St.
-
Rogerson House, 434 Jamaicaway
-
Drawdown Brewing, 3204 Washington St.
-
Spontaneous Celebrations, 45 Danforth St.
Starting in 2022, JP Porchfest started the Community Hour from 3-4 pm, when all performances shut down except at four main stages. Each Community Hour location features a participatory experience including dance classes, visual art, circle singing, and more. The Community Hour locations are:
-
Reflections on 250, Sam Adams Brewery Barrel Room, 30 Germania St.
-
Cypher 4 Change, First Baptist Church in JP, 633 Centre St.
-
Art Sparks with Soraya, JP Boathouse, 507 Jamaicaway
-
Afro-Cuban Singing & Drum Circle, Rogerson House, 434 Jamaicaway
Click here for a full listing of performances and locations.