JP Porchfest is August 22

The annual JP Porchfest is set to take place on Aug. 22.

JP Porchfest is a neighborhood festival featuring music, storytelling, dance, and more — all happening on people’s porches, driveways, green spaces, and community locations.

The festival is from noon to 6 pm, and the rain date is Aug. 23.

The main and curated stages are:

Porchfest Central, Sam Adams Beer Garden, 30 Germania St.

JP Boathouse, 507 Jamaicaway

Ula Cafe, 284 Amory St.

Rogerson House, 434 Jamaicaway

Drawdown Brewing, 3204 Washington St.

Spontaneous Celebrations, 45 Danforth St.

Starting in 2022, JP Porchfest started the Community Hour from 3-4 pm, when all performances shut down except at four main stages. Each Community Hour location features a participatory experience including dance classes, visual art, circle singing, and more. The Community Hour locations are:

Reflections on 250, Sam Adams Brewery Barrel Room, 30 Germania St.

Cypher 4 Change, First Baptist Church in JP, 633 Centre St.

Art Sparks with Soraya, JP Boathouse, 507 Jamaicaway

Afro-Cuban Singing & Drum Circle, Rogerson House, 434 Jamaicaway

Click here for a full listing of performances and locations.