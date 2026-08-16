Sam Adams Boston Brewery Workers Looking to Unionize

The staff of the Sam Adams Brewery told management on Aug. 13 that they intend to unionize.

UFCW Local 328 News reports that the bartenders, beer ambassadors, cooks and key holders, are looking to join its union. The employees want to be part of a union for job security, equitable treatment, clear and consistent policies, and clearly defined wages and benefits.

“If you’re talking to management over and over and over again and nothing’s changing you’ve got to try something different,” said Zafi Smith, a senior beer ambassador at Sam Adams. “Seeing my coworkers reinvigorated by this has been incredible.”

Universalhub.com first reported this news.