AI-Powered Private School Opening in Old Croft School Location

A new private school that uses personalized AI-powered learning to free up students to work on more hands-on workshops, is opening in Jamaica Plain.

The Alpha School is opening two locations in Boston, with one of them in the old Croft School location. The Alpha School has opened schools across the country, and is well-funded—an Alpha executive told the Boston School Committee that the company’s founder has committed more than $1 billion to the national venture, reported WBUR.

The school is also going to cost a lot more than the previous school at the Washington Street location by Forest Hills. The JP school will cost $60,000 a year to attend.

Back to the learning—students will have two focused hours on core academics, powered by AI and Alpha’s “adults guides” to coach and motivate students—and the rest of the day will be devoted to hands-on workshops in communication, leadership collaboration, and real-world problem-solving, according to a press release.