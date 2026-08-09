Police Seek Suspect Breaking Into Heath Street Apartments

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a suspect wanted for allegedly breaking into multiple apartments on Heath Street.

In two separate incidents, the suspect broke into an apartment and fled after coming across a person in the home.

Around 6:50 am on Aug. 5, police responded to 182 Heath St., and spoke to a victim who said that an unknown male climbed through his bedroom window while he was sleeping. He said the suspect attempted to pull of the victim’s blanket before fleeing through the same window.

The suspect was described as a black male in his late teens or early twenties with a slim build and short hair, according to the victim, reported Boston Police.

While investigating, police learned about a previous incident on Aug. 2, in which police were called to an apartment at 180 Heath Street around 3:50 am.

Police spoke with a victim who said she was asleep and woke from a noise, and she observed an unknown man shine a flashlight into her room before placing her pet inside and closing the door. The victim said she exited her bedroom and saw the suspect standing inside of her bathroom. Upon seeing the woman, the suspect fled the apartment via the fire escape. The victim said the suspect stole her laptop, Kindle, and purse.

The suspect was described as a black male in his twenties.

Police are actively investigating the incidents, and anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District E-13 (Jamaica Plain) Detectives at 617-343-5628.