Win $2000 in Ula Cafe Mural Contest

Ula Cafe is commissioning an original mural for a wall on the inside of the restaurant—and the winning muralist will win $2,000.

The mural is for 11×7 space in the front of the cafe.

“We want to see Jamaica Plain reflected back at us: its textures, its people, its history, its joy. Think of it as a welcome to the neighborhood, to our café, and to everyone who walks through our door,” said an Ula Cafe newsletter email.

All styles and experience levels are welcome to apply. Proposals must be submitted by September 1. Click here for more information and how to apply.