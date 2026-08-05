Developer Proposes 5-Story, 28-Unit Building on Stonley Road

A developer has proposed knocking down a two-story building on Stonley Road that houses a recording studio, to erect a 5-story building that would contain 28 rental units.

The building at 84 Stonley Road currently houses the Squid Hell recording studio.

The proposed building would overlook the MBTA bus yard, which will eventually be redeveloped, and is within walking distance of the MBTA Forest Hills Station, which is why the proposal doesn’t include any parking spaces.

The project has either 4 or 5 affordable units—Boston’s Planning Department’s site says 5, and the developer’s own filing with the city says 4 units. Whatever the amount of affordable units, the proposal calls for making affordable units no more than than 60% of the Boston area median income (AMI).

All units would be rentals with about 20 being one-bedroom units and the rest would be two-bedroom units.

The building will fill the lot along Stonley Road and Stedman Street and create a gateway between the two streets.

This is not the first proposal to replace Squid Hell with housing. In 2020, the developers proposed an 18-unit building with 6 parking spaces, according to the Jamaica Plain Gazette.

The public comment end date is Sept. Submit your comments here.