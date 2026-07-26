JP Open Streets Will Be Smaller; Biz Owners Picking Up Slack with Summer Fest

JP Open Streets will not stretch as far along Centre Street on August 2 as it has in previous iterations.

This year’s Open Streets will go from Lamartine and Centre Street (by Viva Mi Arepa) to Lochstead Avenue (by Rockland Trust). In previous years JP Open Streets continued down Centre Street stopping at South Street.

When asked about why the route has been shortened, a city spokesperson said:

“The City aims for all Open Streets events to be Citywide celebrations. This year’s event in Jamaica Plain starts at Jackson Square. This Orange Line-adjacent event is accessible to residents in other parts of the city.”

Open Streets will provide an opportunity to walk, bike, skate, scoot, along a car-free Centre Street with activities including live music, plus food trucks, giveaways, and more.

And while Open Street isn’t extending down Centre Street along the busiest commercial district of the neighborhood—a group of business owners are hosting the JP Summer Fest on the same day from 10 am to 5 pm—along Centre and South streets. It will be in the spirit of JP Open Streets, but remain on the sidewalk.

As part of JP Open Streets, Centre Street will be closed to through traffic from Lamartine Street to Spring Park Avenue starting at 9 am and will reopen at 4 pm.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Centre Street – Both sides, from Lamartine Street to Lochstead Avenue

Both sides, from Lamartine Street to Lochstead Avenue Barbara Street – Both sides, from South Huntington Avenue to Centre Street

Both sides, from South Huntington Avenue to Centre Street Municipal Lot # 32 – Entire Lot off of Centre Street between Kingsboro Park and Spring Park Avenue

Entire Lot off of Centre Street between Kingsboro Park and Spring Park Avenue Municipal Lot # 7 – Entire Lot at #350-352 Centre Street