The Jackson Square Neighborhood Association Launches

Several neighborhood organizations will come together to celebrate the newest community organization—the Jackson Square Neighborhood Association—on July 25.

The Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation (JPNDC), Hyde Square Task Force, Jamaica Plain Community Care Coalition: Tree of Life, will be joined by state Sen. Liz Miranda (D-2nd Suffolk), and Boston City Councilors Ben Weber and Miniard Culpepper.

The creation of the JSNA started last fall when the JPNDC surveyed residents if they wanted a new Jackson Square neighborhood association.

The JPNDC explained that hundreds of new homes, most of them deemed affordable, have replaced overgrown vacant lots in the last 15 years in and around Jackson Square. And with support from Children’s Hospital, a group of building captains representing more than 1,000 households worked to create a connected community in Jackson Square.

The event will be at the Anna Mae Cole Community Center (4 Lamartine St.) from noon to 4 pm.